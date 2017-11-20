Man with gun takes down would-be home intruder

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An intoxicated man who tried to get into a Shippensburg home was confronted, chased, and captured by an armed resident, police said.

Tanner Solarczy, of Johnstown, mistook the house in the 100 block of North Washington Street for a friend’s home when he tried to get inside early Sunday.

The resident had his gun in hand when he confronted Solarczyk. When Solarczyk tried to run away, the resident chased him and held him on the ground at gunpoint until police officers arrived.

Police said Solarczyk had a blood-alcohol content of .333 percent. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

His friend, Kyle Flick, who was with him, was also taken into custody and charged with public drunkenness. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .187 percent.

