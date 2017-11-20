Man charged in hit-run that injured boy on bike

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 14-year-old bicyclist last month.

Ryan R. Dettrey, 23, of Willow Street, is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and two related summary offenses, Southern Regional police said. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The boy was struck in the 300 block of Millwood Road in Pequea Township on the night of Oct. 14.

Police said two boys were riding bicycles without lighting and a passerby, concerned for their safety, stopped and gave one of the boys two lights. When the boy with the lights yelled for his friend to meet him in the right shoulder, a northbound driver swerved around the boy with the lights and struck the other boy in the southbound lane.

The striking driver stopped and gave a blanket to the injured boy, then returned to his car and drove away, police said.

