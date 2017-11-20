Man arrested for assault on troopers

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Newport have announced the arrest of a man accused of assaulting troopers earlier this month.

Troopers made contact with 27-year-old Sean David Price early in the morning on Nov. 12 while investigating a previously reported domestic violence incident.

Price, of Liverpool, resisted as troopers tried to arrest him, police said.

According to police, Price struck a trooper in the face and attempted to disarm another trooper of his Taser. He fled and later surrendered that evening at the Pennsylvania State Police station in Newport.

Court documents state Price is in Perry County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Price was charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

