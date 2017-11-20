Littlestown man dies after crash on Route 15

By Published:

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Littlestown man died after a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Adams County on Saturday afternoon, state police in Gettysburg said.

Mitchell L. Macy, 21, hydroplaned while traveling in the area of mile marker 22.8 in Huntington Township, causing the 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving to go up an embankment on the right side of the highway and overturn around 3 p.m.

Macy was ejected from the car. He was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital and died from his injuries.

