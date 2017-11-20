List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards

A list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.

— New artist of the year: Niall Horan.

— Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito.”

— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like.”

— Tour of the year: Coldplay.

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.

— Favorite country male artist: Keith Urban.

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.

— Favorite country duo or group: Little Big Town.

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.

— Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top soundtrack: “Moana.”

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.