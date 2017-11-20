Harrisburg High dismisses early after bomb threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Harrisburg High School were dismissed early at 11:45 a.m. because of a bomb threat, a district spokeswoman said.

Police officers were checking the John Harris Campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.

All staff members were relocated to the Lincoln Administration building until the building is cleared.

Spokeswoman Kirsten Keys said an update will be issued to students, parents, and staff once the building has been cleared.

