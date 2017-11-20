Fire safety experts: Keep hoverboards off your gift list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire experts are urging families to keep hoverboards out of their homes this holiday season.

“For a healthier safer way of doing things, get them a peddle bike. Let their legs do the work for them,” State Fire Commissioner Tim Solobay said.

Investigators said a fire that forced more than two dozen people from their Manchester homes last month was caused by a LayZ Board, the same brand linked to a March fire that killed two young Harrisburg girls.

“Unfortunately, the two that burned in our area were not UL tested,” Solobay said. “They were kind of rogue hoverboards that come in from out of the country.”

If you are buying a hoverboard, Solobay recommends buying one with a UL certification.

However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says even with a UL code, it cannot promise or guarantee a hoverboard will not overheat and go up in flames. The CPSC recommends keeping a close eye on your charging hoverboard and to buy it from a reliable and credible retailer.

“Although it may be tough on the front end, making sure it is properly made or properly inspected is the best way to go,” Solobay said.

Online: CPSC Hoverboards Information Center

