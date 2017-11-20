Email indicates state election chief forced out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – An email from Pennsylvania’s former elections chief to the governor indicates he was forced out of his cabinet-level job last month.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an Oct. 11 email from ex-Secretary of State Pedro Cortes in which he tells Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that he couldn’t understand why he was being pushed out.

In the email, Cortes tells Wolf he was struggling to understand “why you would dispense with my services without sharing with me concerns you had about my professional performance or personal life.”

The governor’s office said last month Cortes had resigned, but offered no details.

Cortes is also a Democrat and was nominated by Wolf when he took office in 2015.

Cortes hasn’t responded to requests for comment, including phone messages left at his home Monday.