Elizabethtown man arrested for home burglary

Nathan Koach (Elizabethtown Police Department)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man was arrested after police say he broke into a home and tried to enter another.

Nathan D. Koach, 27, is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and related counts. He is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Police said Koach stole a rifle and a jar of change from a home in the 300 block of East Cherry Street around 6 p.m Thursday. Responding officers found Koach near the scene and questioned him, and he ultimately admitted to the crime.

Police said the attempted burglary occurred on the same block.

The stolen rifle and money were recovered.

