Dealing with difficult family members during the holidays

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The holidays are here, a time of cheer that can turn into fear of unwanted conversations.

How can you avoid things can get feisty at your Thanksgiving feast?

“When you go home you kind of revert back to your childhood,” said Camp Hill Psychologist Dr. Pauline Wallin. “Your [inner childhood] brat comes out. That part of you that never grew up. The part of you that’s still 2 years old, you react immediately without thinking.”

Dr. Wallin says when you’re in your childhood home, emotional wounds can easily resurface.

“Let’s say your brother forgot to bring the folding chairs and your dad lets him off the hook,” said Dr. Wallin. “You might blurt out, ‘Why do you let him get away with things?’ and you could be 30-40 years old adult. You don’t act that way with anyone else, you’re a perfect adult at work and in every other area of your life.”

Then there are the dreaded questions.

“Most people have that relative that asks a question that’s really a criticism. For example, ‘How come you’re not married yet?’ or ‘Haven’t you put on a little weight?’ That can really get to our core, but it really does reveal more about the person saying it than you,” Dr. Wallin said. “You can deflect these comments. One way to deflect any why question is by responding, ‘I don’t know.’ Or when your relative says, ‘Haven’t you put on a little weight?’ say, ‘Yeah, probably.’ They will have nowhere to take the conversation after that.”

Dr. Wallin said controlling your emotional health is key.

If it does get bad, emotionally detach by pretending you’re watching a movie of the situation play out. You can even recognize key characters in the story and guess the plot and what may come next.

With these simple strategies you can better enjoy sitting around the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

