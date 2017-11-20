Crow dispersal at Capitol to include exploding devices, recorded bird sounds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual crow dispersal program at the state Capitol will once again bring noise to the complex.

The Department of General Services stated the program would begin on Monday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and would continue every evening throughout the next few months until the crows have dispersed.

Crow dispersal involves using recorded distressed bird calls, whistling and exploding devices.

The program is based around reducing crow waste, which can be a slipping hazard for pedestrians and can damage the exterior of buildings.

Capitol police will use methods approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The methods are not harmful to crows, other animals, people or the environment.

