Crow dispersal at Capitol to include exploding devices, recorded bird sounds

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual crow dispersal program at the state Capitol will once again bring noise to the complex.

The Department of General Services stated the program would begin on Monday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and would continue every evening throughout the next few months until the crows have dispersed.

Crow dispersal involves using recorded distressed bird calls, whistling and exploding devices.

The program is based around reducing crow waste, which can be a slipping hazard for pedestrians and can damage the exterior of buildings.

Capitol police will use methods approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The methods are not harmful to crows, other animals, people or the environment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s