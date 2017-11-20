Coroner warns of increase of suspected heroin/fentanyl deaths

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Coroner Pam Gay says her office has seen a spike in drug overdose deaths during the first three weeks of November.

Gay said there have been 16 suspected heroin/fentanyl overdose deaths in just 19 days.

In comparison, the coroner’s office responded to six suspected overdose deaths in the first three weeks of September and seven in the first three weeks of October.

Gay said since the beginning of the opioid epidemic, York County has often had periods of increased heroin/fentanyl-related overdose deaths. In February, July and October of 2016, 14 deaths each month were related to heroin/fentanyl.

She said during the recent increase, those who died were in treatment and/or part of a recovery community and were thought to be clean.

“While the results of this month’s decedent toxicologies are still pending, many times, we have heard of these false negatives when individuals were actually using fentanyl or a fentanyl analog that does not show up on routine drug screening,” Gay wrote in a news release. “Sadly, later toxicology testing done by the Coroner’s Office during autopsy has shown fentanyl or a fentanyl analog in many of these cases, which confirms that the individual was actually using at the time of their death.”

Fentanyl analogs – such as carfentanil, acetylfentanyl, and furanylfentanyl – are similar in chemical structure to fentanyl but not routinely detected because special toxicology testing is required.

“We are putting out this warning with the hope that it will save lives, especially over this holiday season,” Gay wrote. “Use of other substances such as other legal prescription drugs — and even alcohol — around someone in recovery — can often be a trigger for that individual, even after months or years of sobriety.”

The coroner said friends and family of known users and former users in recovery should stay engaged and as close to them as possible. She said recovery homes should all be equipped with naloxone.

