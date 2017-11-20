Child sex abuse survivor is pushing his own limits to help others

30 terrifying minutes changed Travis Quirin’s life forever. Now he’s sharing his story – and his triumph – to make sure other survivors of sexual abuse get the help they need.

Travis joins ABC27 investigators Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Good Day PA’s Patrick Andrews for this week’s episode of On Deadline to talk about the physical manifestations of emotional trauma, connecting sexual abuse survivors with the right resources, and Travis’ attempt to break a world record to raise money for the YWCA Carlisle Trauma Therapy Program for Survivors of Sexual Abuse.

The ABC27 investigators also discuss recent and repeated problems with Children and Youth agencies in Central Pennsylvania.

