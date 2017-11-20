Breezy and sunny today, warmer tomorrow

Today will stay on the breezy side with sunshine taking control thanks to a sprawling ridge of high pressure to the south of Pennsylvania. Overall, it looks like a pleasant day ahead although the breeze will add a chill to the air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some early morning snow showers are possible in the mountainous regions northwest of Harrisburg thanks to the lake effect breeze, but most backyards will stay dry today. Tonight will be clear and chilly with the winds back off. Tomorrow provides a nice break in the forecast from active weather and fall chill. High temperatures likely reach the mid 50s with more sunshine and a bit of a southerly breeze. Clouds do roll-in late tomorrow, but the forecast stays dry.

Locally, Wednesday should be a nice day. There will be a weak front passing through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that will likely bring some clouds Tuesday night. It could also produce a stray shower or flurry in spots during the night Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. Most of the models breaks the clouds up after sunrise Wednesday and leave behind a mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs around 50 degrees. Travelers will need to keep an eye on the potential for a coastal storm to bring rain to New Jersey and New England during the day Wednesday. Nothing is a given yet, but a storm hugging the coast is in play. Central PA looks to remain dry at this time.

Thanksgiving appears to remain dry and seasonable with no forecast troubles there. Friday and Saturday will also be seasonable with a few showers possible Saturday as a front swings by. Cooler weather arrives by next Sunday and Monday as the winds kick up once again. The November roller coaster ride just won’t stop!