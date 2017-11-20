Baltimore police reopen crime scene where detective was shot

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – Baltimore police have cleared the crime scene where a detective was shot and killed last week.
Police are still looking for the person who shot Det. Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department and a resident of Conewago Township, in York County.
Suiter, a married father of five, was investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore on Wednesday when he saw a man acting suspiciously. He approached the man and was shot during a confrontation.
The perimeter around the area was removed Monday after a six-day lockdown. The police department said they needed to recover forensic, physical and other evidence in their efforts to identify and arrest the shooter.
A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Suiter.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Suiter’s family.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.