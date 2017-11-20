Baltimore police reopen crime scene where detective was shot

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – Baltimore police have cleared the crime scene where a detective was shot and killed last week.

Police are still looking for the person who shot Det. Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department and a resident of Conewago Township, in York County.

Suiter, a married father of five, was investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore on Wednesday when he saw a man acting suspiciously. He approached the man and was shot during a confrontation.

The perimeter around the area was removed Monday after a six-day lockdown. The police department said they needed to recover forensic, physical and other evidence in their efforts to identify and arrest the shooter.

A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Suiter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Suiter’s family.

Rest In Peace Detective Sean Suiter https://t.co/NiKIdmzbAD pic.twitter.com/l7vkrOKjMv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 16, 2017

