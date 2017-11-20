American hostage mom describes brutal treatment by Taliban captors

A York County woman held hostage by the Taliban for five years says she was beaten and raped as she tried to protect her children from their captors.

Caitlan Coleman Boyle, 31, of Stewartstown, was abducted while traveling in Afghanistan with her Canadian husband, 34-year-old Joshua Boyle. Caitlan, who was pregnant at the time of their capture, gave birth to three children while in captivity.

Caitlan described the brutal treatment her family endured in captivity in an exclusive broadcast interview with ABC News.

She said some of their guards “hated children” and would target their eldest son for beatings, sometimes with a stick, claiming the young boy was “making problems” or being “too loud.” When Caitlan tried to intervene, she was beaten as well.

“I would get beaten or hit or thrown on the ground,” she told ABC News.

According to her husband, Caitlan sustained serious injuries while fighting to keep her captors from her children.

“She had a broken cheekbone,” Joshua said. “She actually broke her own hand punching one of them. She broke her fingers, so she was very proud of that injury.”

Caitlin also says the guards murdered their unborn daughter in a “forced abortion,” and she was later raped by two men in retribution for trying to report the crime to their superiors.

“They just kept saying that this will happen again if we don’t stop speaking about the forced abortion, that this happened because we were trying to tell people what they had done, and that it would happen again,” she told ABC News.

The couple was abducted while traveling in eastern Afghanistan in 2012. They were rescued with their children last month.

