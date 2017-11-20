70 guns stolen from sporting goods store

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the theft of 70 guns from Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy Township.

Northwest Regional police said the burglary happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the store off Route 283. They said most of the stolen firearms are handguns. As of Monday evening, none have been recovered.

Investigators haven’t released information to ABC27 News about any possible suspects but said they worry about what will happen to the firearms.

Police are working to release surveillance images from the store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the case.

