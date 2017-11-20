2 arrested after store robbery, police chase

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested after the armed robbery of a Sheetz store in Cumberland County early Saturday.

Joshua M. Nye, 35, of Mechanicsburg,, and Seth A. Hummel, 26, of Carlisle, are charged in the robbery of the store in the 3200 block of Ritner Highway, in West Pennsboro Township.

Nye is accused of entering the store around 3:20 a.m., threatening an employee and demanding money, then fleeing with Nye, his getaway driver. The pair were arrested a short time later after leading troopers on a pursuit, state police in Carlisle said.

Nye is charged with robbery, theft, and related charges. He is in Cumberland County Prison on $125,000 bail.

Charges against Hummel include conspiracy to commit robbery, fleeing and eluding, and DUI. His bail at the prison was set at $50,000.

