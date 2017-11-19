York county man dies after chainsaw explosion

The Associated Press Published:

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was seriously burned when his chainsaw exploded has died from his injuries.

Lehigh County officials say 68-year-old David Baker was working at his home in Warrington Township, York County, when the explosion occurred Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

The death has been ruled an accident but remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the explosion.

No other injuries were reported in the explosion.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s