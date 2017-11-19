York county man dies after chainsaw explosion

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was seriously burned when his chainsaw exploded has died from his injuries.

Lehigh County officials say 68-year-old David Baker was working at his home in Warrington Township, York County, when the explosion occurred Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

The death has been ruled an accident but remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the explosion.

No other injuries were reported in the explosion.

