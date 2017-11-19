Very windy today, a mainly dry and calmer week ahead

Our weather has had some unique turns over the last 24 hours. First yesterday morning started in the low 30s, then rounds of showers and steady rain arrived. From that point forward temperatures started to slowly climb as an inch of rain added up for a lot of areas across the Midstate. Early this morning temperature readings peaked in the upper 50s, but they are now falling as the colder air pushes in from the northwest. More snow showers are starting to develop and we will see more of these throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong with gusts up to 40-50 mph throughout the day.

Breezy conditions remain through Monday with temperatures in the 40s and plenty of sunshine. A warmer day on Tuesday then follows with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, we are keeping the forecast dry for now. At least one forecast model shows the potential for showers on Wednesday, but the chances are still low. There could be a better chance for showers along the coast or across the Northeast on Wednesday, we will keep you posted as we update the travel forecast for this busy holiday week!