State police find marijuana in car after rollover crash in York County

EAST BERLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – One man will face charges after flipping his car while impaired, according to state police.

Police responded to a crash on Bermudian Church Road around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a car had flipped over.

State police say they found they driver impaired, and also found what they suspect to be a small bag of marijuana.

Police documents show that the driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

