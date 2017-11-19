Reward climbs to $215K as police try to find cop killer

By and Published:

BALTIMORE (AP/WHTM) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a Baltimore police detective has increased to $215,000.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said early Saturday the reward increased from $190,000.

Several politicians have donated to the fund, Including a $100,000 contribution from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and $20,000 from Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of Detective Steve Suiter, who was shot in the head Wednesday while working a case in West Baltimore.

Suiter lived in York County with his family.

The large reward has been criticized by people who say that civilian homicides in the city don’t receive such attention. At a press conference Friday, police Commissioner Kevin Davis said he considers the shooting of an officer to be an assault on American democracy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s