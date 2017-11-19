Police: teenage student assault teacher in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an assault in which a teenager attacked his teacher.

Police documents show that officers were called to 220 Country Club Road around 8:30 on November 14.

State police say a 16 year-old student charged at his teacher, pushing him backward, after the teacher asked him to take a different seat.

The altercation moved to the floor where the student was restrained with the help of a second teacher, according to police.

