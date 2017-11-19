Police identify suspect in Pittsburgh area officer killing

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP/WHTM)– Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of an on duty officer just outside of Pittsburgh.

Investigators consider Rahmael Sal Holt to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities say New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing the suspect on foot.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

A brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting was recovered late Friday.