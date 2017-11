NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have arrested a man after they say he made threats against state troopers.

According to police documents, the 27 year-old suspect of Newport arrived at the state police station on Red Hill Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

He was later taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats against members of the state police.

