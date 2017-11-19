Non-profit organizations give 2,500 Thanksgiving food boxes to those in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Imagine not being able to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. That’s the case for thousands of people in York County, but fortunately two non-profit organizations and hundreds of volunteers stepped in.

Volunteers are handing out or delivering 2,500 Thanksgiving food boxes for #YorkGiving: Thanksgiving Edition.

Many people say they wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal without it. A sea of brown paper bags lined the inside of the old Cadillac Building at Logos Academy along King Street in downtown York Saturday. It meant the world to those who may otherwise not had a Thanksgiving meal.

“God bless you. Have a good Thanksgiving,” Lisa Ramos said as she handed out cans of food.

The rain didn’t stop her from helping or brightening up people’s day with a conversation in English or Spanish.

“I tear up sometimes because I’ve been there,” Ramos said.

Ramos is a single mother to three kids. She says her husband left her when they were one, two, and four years old. She’s one of the more than 250 volunteers donating her time.

“The last week of the month was really a time when I struggled,” Ramos said. “Being able to come out to a food bank was such a blessing to me. I’d get home, and my kids would be all excited and digging through the bags to see what I got. It’s nice to be able to give back.”

“To give back is very appreciated by me,” said Daneysha Simmons, who came to the event with her nine-year-old son Zyere Garrett.

Simmons got a box to enjoy the holiday with her four kids.

“I’m a single mother,” Simmons said. “I’m trying to work, pay my bills, and keep up with them. It’s pretty much a struggle. $10 an hour is definitely not enough to live off with five people in your household.”

Matt Carey is the executive director of Lifepath Christian Ministries. He’s joining forces with Catholic Harvest Food Pantry to help 6,000 people in York County through this event.

“We have a lot of families that are coming in here, and we believe that providing them a good, hearty Thanksgiving meal shows them dignity and purpose,” Carey said.

“It’s nice for people to have big hearts to things like this because people need it,” Simmons said.

Volunteers will be delivering meals to those who could not make it to this event Sunday. Lifepath Christian Ministries needs volunteers for Thanksgiving, and both organizations need help during the entire year.