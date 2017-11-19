New Hope Ministries Mechanicsburg distributes Thanksgiving meal kits

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) New Hope Ministries Mechanicburg distributed Thanksgiving meal kits to people in need.

The non-profit provided turkeys and trimmings to more than 700 people on Saturday.

Volunteers were on hand to help.

“I love everybody comes and helps. It’s so awesome to see the community step up and serve and care for people in need. We couldn’t do it without the community and volunteers,” said Mary Wheeler, Mechancisburg Center Manager for New Hope Ministries.

Wheeler said many people who receive the baskets are working but find it hard to make ends meet only making minimum wage.