Man arrested for using stolen credit card to withdraw cash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown man is facing charges, after police say he stole a woman’s credit card earlier this year.

Daniel Hafer, 37, is accused of taking a credit card out of a woman’s purse back in March.

Police say Hafer then used that card to withdraw money from a local ATM.

Hafer had a preliminary hearing on November 13. All charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Daniel Hafer is charged with two counts of access device fraud, two counts of identity theft, and one count of theft by unlawful taking.