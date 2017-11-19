Man arrested for firing shots, threatening wife with gun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is behind bars, after police say he fired shots and threatened his wife with a gun.

Edward Poorman, 40, has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

Early Sunday morning, police say an Uber driver brought Poorman’s wife to a residence on the 1700 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. He helped her into the residence. Poorman then got into a fight with the driver, who fled the scene.

Poorman then apparently pointed a gun at his wife’s head and threatened to kill her. She was able to flee to a neighbor’s house.

EMS personnel later arrived at the scene, and police say Poorman fired 3 to 4 shots into the ground. The EMS personnel fled the scene. They were not injured.

Poorman surrendered to police after they arrived.