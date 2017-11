HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – To celebrate the start of Pennsylvania deer hunting season, Kermit Henning visits ABC 27 to cook up some venison.

He brought along some venison steaks, sausage and barbecue.

The meat was processed at Blue Mountain Deer Processing in Enola.

