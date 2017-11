HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The city of Harrisburg is officially kicking off the season with the 2017 holiday parade.

The parade featured musical acts, floats and balloons marching down the streets of downtown Harrisburg.

After the parade, people were invited to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa.

