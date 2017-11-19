Harlem Globetrotter, Harrisburg native holds turkey giveaway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A Harlem Globetrotter and Harrisburg native is making sure people in the community he grew up in have a turkey to eat on Thanksgiving.

Chris “Handles” Franklin held his inaugural turkey giveaway at Camp Curtin YMCA on Saturday.

He had more than 100 turkeys to give away.

“Like Harlem Globetrotters, it doesn’t matter what race, culture, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation. It’s about spreading love, bringing people together, and making our community the best it can be,” said Franklin.

The Chris Handles Franklin Foundation is based in Harrisburg.