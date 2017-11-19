Governor Wolf orders Pennsylvania flags at half-staff to honor Pittsburgh Police Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and throughout Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff to honor fallen New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, according to the Governor’s Office.

“Frances and I are mourning the senseless death of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw,” Governor Wolf said in a statement. “We ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in keeping Officer Shaw’s family and fellow officers in their thoughts. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Officer Shaw was killed while on duty on November 17th.

The Governor’s Office reports that the Commonwealth Flag will remain lowered at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. The United States Flag will remain at full-staff during this tribute.

