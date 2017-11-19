Chambersburg Police search for armed robbery suspect

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for the suspect who pointed a gun at a man’s chest during a robbery.

The victim told police the suspect approached him while he was walking in the area of the 100 block of Cedar Street Friday around 9:15 p.m. He said he gave the suspect his money and the suspect left the scene towards the Franklin County Housing Authority.

The suspect was described as being at least 6’2″, wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, blue jeans, brown work type boots, and black gloves. The victim said the suspect was also wearing a mask over his nose and cheek area and had a mole or dark mark near his right eye.

Contact police if you know something that could help police find the suspect.

