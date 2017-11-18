Women’s Leadership Network members cook up meals for local shelter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There were plenty of chefs in the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank kitchen on Saturday.

Members of the United Way of the Capital Region’s Women’s Leadership Network were cooking up holiday dishes at the food bank. The meals were for Catholic Charities’ Interfaith Shelter.

The volunteers made two different types of stuffing, mashed potatoes, baked beans, and more.

“This is my first volunteer event with WLN. It’s wonderful, because it’s a great opportunity to meet women who are involved in the community on so many levels,” said Women’s League Network member Brigid Khuri. “They’re usually doing great in their jobs, and it’s awesome to hear about their experiences and how they got to where they are. And of course, it’s a great window into volunteer work, such as being here in the Pennsylvania Food Bank.”

The side dishes were enough to feed a couple hundred people.

ABC27 News Anchor Valerie Pritchett also volunteered with the group.

