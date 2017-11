LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Lancaster County’s largest day of giving raised $8.6 million in 24 hours.

The Extraordinary Give started Friday at midnight. Throughout the day people in the community were encouraged to give to non-profits that support the community.

There's only one word for this: extraordinary. THANK YOU Lancaster for making this the biggest Extraordinary Give yet! #ExtraGive pic.twitter.com/dTXUGIElIg — LancFound.Org (@LancFound) November 18, 2017

More than 400 organizations benefited from the mega online fundraiser.

The amount raised is over a million dollars more than last year’s amount.