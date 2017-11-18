Search continues for person who fatally shot cop

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in New Kensington, Pennsylvania (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania state police say investigators say they know why a rookie officer initiated a traffic stop that ultimately led to his shooting death.

But they declined to provide those details or further information Saturday on the death of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say Shaw was shot in the chest Friday night during a foot pursuit that stemmed from the traffic stop in New Kensington, which is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh

A brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting was recovered later Friday. But the shooting suspect remained at large Saturday afternoon.

____

7 a.m.

An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities say Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.

___

12:15 a.m.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. The officer has not been identified.

Police officers from neighboring towns, some carrying rifles, are scouring the area for the suspect. Police dogs also are being used in the search.

Police recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting at about 11 p.m.