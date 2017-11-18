Reward raised for information in Baltimore Police detective’s killing

By and Published:
Kevin Davis
Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis arrives at a news conference at the department's headquarters in Baltimore, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to respond to the Department of Justice's request for a 90-day delay of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the police department. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP/WHTM)– The reward for information connected to the killing of a Baltimore Police detective has been raised to $215,000.

Detective Sean Suiter was shot in the head late Wednesday afternoon and died Thursday.

Police say the shooter was a man Suiter approached in a vacant lot in a particularly troubled area of West Baltimore. Suiter and a partner were investigating a 2016 homicide. Police said Suiter approached the man because he was “acting suspiciously.”

The 43-year-old Suiter was an 18-year veteran of the force.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s