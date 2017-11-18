Reward raised for information in Baltimore Police detective’s killing

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP/WHTM)– The reward for information connected to the killing of a Baltimore Police detective has been raised to $215,000.

Detective Sean Suiter was shot in the head late Wednesday afternoon and died Thursday.

Police say the shooter was a man Suiter approached in a vacant lot in a particularly troubled area of West Baltimore. Suiter and a partner were investigating a 2016 homicide. Police said Suiter approached the man because he was “acting suspiciously.”

The 43-year-old Suiter was an 18-year veteran of the force.