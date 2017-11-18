Police investigate alleged robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are investigating a possible armed robbery.

Police reportedly responded to calls of an armed robbery on the 100 block of Cedar Street around 9:15 p.m.

Police documents reveal they encountered a man who was visibly shaken and claims to have been robbed.

He says a man approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, then fled with the money.

Police say the suspect was last seen running toward the Franklin County Housing Authority.

The suspect is described as a 6’2″-6’4″ black man with a mole on his face, according police.

Chambersburg police were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chambersburg Police.

