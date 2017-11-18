Police: DUI charges after driver flips car, crashes into porch.

By Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will face DUI charges after flipping his car and crashing it into a home, according to Ephrata police.

Police responded to the 500 block of North State Street around 3 a.m. Saturday morning where they found a car had flipped over and landed on the porch of a home.

Police documents say the driver, James Faish, suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and after conducting a blood test, police reportedly found he had a BAC of 0.189%.

Ephrata police say that DUI charges have been filed.

