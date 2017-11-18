Police: DUI charges after driver flips car, crashes into porch.

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will face DUI charges after flipping his car and crashing it into a home, according to Ephrata police.

Police responded to the 500 block of North State Street around 3 a.m. Saturday morning where they found a car had flipped over and landed on the porch of a home.

Police documents say the driver, James Faish, suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and after conducting a blood test, police reportedly found he had a BAC of 0.189%.

Ephrata police say that DUI charges have been filed.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.