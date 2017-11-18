Man steals credit cards from gym lockers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a man they say stole credit and check cards from lockers at an area gym.

Surveillance pictures show the man who police believe stole cards from two different lockers at Gold’s Gym on Linglestown Road.

The thefts happened on the evening of November 9.

Police say the man has since used the stolen cards to make a number of purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee Tarasi with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9259.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.