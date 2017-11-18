Increased police presence expected at Gettysburg Remembrance Day parade

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Increased police presence is expected at the 61st Annual Remembrance Day parade after a threat was made.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday. It marks the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address.

Police are increasing security after a letter was sent to the Gettysburg Times with a threat made against Saturday’s parade.

Attendees are being asked not to bring coolers or backpacks to the event. Parade participants won’t be able to carry things like caps, powders, and explosives.

State and local police are working with the FBI.