Harrisburg School District holds early Thanksgiving dinner for families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Harrisburg School District held a Thanksgiving dinner for district families.

Hundreds of families came to Scott Elementary and celebrated the season together Friday night.

“My job is to bring the parents into the life of the school and their child’s school life and so we plan events like this during the year to include the families,” said Derra Brown, an organizer for the event.

Dinner was made possible by donations from churches, teachers, staff, non-profits and city residents.