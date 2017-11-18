Church holds annual sleepout for the homeless

WHTM Staff Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the 26th year in a row, a Mechanicsburg church held its annual sleepout for the homeless.

The First United Method Church parking lot in the 100 block of West Simpson Street was transformed into a community of cardboard boxes.

Over 75 teenagers spent Friday night in the boxes.

This year, Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ’s youth group also participated.

The event raises funds to support local homeless families.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s