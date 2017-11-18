Church holds annual sleepout for the homeless

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the 26th year in a row, a Mechanicsburg church held its annual sleepout for the homeless.

The First United Method Church parking lot in the 100 block of West Simpson Street was transformed into a community of cardboard boxes.

Over 75 teenagers spent Friday night in the boxes.

This year, Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ’s youth group also participated.

The event raises funds to support local homeless families.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.