Central Dauphin elementary school students dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents upset

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Some parents in the Central Dauphin School District are upset after a substitute school bus driver dropped elementary school students off at a convenience store near a busy intersection instead of in their neighborhoods.

The bus carrying students from South Side Elementary School was running late on Friday.

Parents spotted the bus but realized the driver was not going the correct route. They said the driver let out about 45 students near a convenience store at Walnut Street and Penbrook Avenue.

The driver then left.

“The bus driver, he did the wrong thing and I don’t know why he did it,” said Eric Veronikis, an upset parent.

Parents and some neighbors helped the students stay safe and calm while they figured out how to get them home.

The Central Dauphin School District Superintendent Dr. Carol Johnson released a statement Friday night.

“We deeply regret this incident and the alarm that this caused for both students and their families. We are grateful for the quick response of parents and other residents in the neighborhood who immediately reacted to escort students to safety.”