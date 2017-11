CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Carlisle Police officers are now wearing body cameras.

The officers will only wear them while on duty, and will only record in certain situations like when responding to a crime in progress or when handling protests or demonstrations.

They will not be recording in places where there is an expectation of privacy like bathrooms.

Some officers tested the cameras during the summer.

The cameras were purchased with a $43,000 federal grant through the Department of Justice.