3-year old flown to hospital after vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A three year old boy was flown to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Heidelberg Township on Saturday.

An SUV was going around a curve in the 6800 block of Moulstown Road, when it crossed the center line and hit another car head on. The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Three adults were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Traffic had to be detoured for about an hour, as crews worked to clean up the scene.

