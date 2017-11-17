Teens charged as adults for armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 15-year-old boys are now charged as adults for robbing two people at gunpoint last week.

Savion Allen and Trenton Ulmer, both of Columbia, have been transferred from juvenile custody to the Lancaster County Prison, where bail is set at $250,000 each.

Both are charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with an incident on Nov. 6.

Columbia police said the teens followed the victims, an adult and a juvenile, from a convenience store on Chestnut Street. They pointed a gun at the victims and punched the younger victim in the face, then took a wallet with cash and groceries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.