Social media stir over “flavor-blasted” turkeys

Courtesy: Reynolds Kitchens

Reynolds Kitchens posted three recipes online to help families “kick up the flavor” for Thanksgiving with chip flavored turkeys. One is now trending on social media.

The “Hot Turkey In An Oven Bag” has been dubbed the “Flamin’ Hot Turkey” as it is breaded with crushed hot puffed cheese sticks.

The recipe, which uses Reynolds oven bags, is followed by recipes for a “Ranch Flavored, Foil-wrapped turkey” and an “Onion-Flavored, foil-tented turkey.”

The ingredients for those include breadings made of Cool Ranch Doritos and Funyuns.

For the Reynolds Kitchens recipes, click here.

