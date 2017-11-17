Sleep Number recalls foot warmers for burn risk

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHTM) – Foot warmers sold with Sleep Number 360 smart beds have been recalled after reports they can short-circuit and overheat, posing burn hazards.

Sleep Number has received six reports of the foot warmer overheating, including one report of a burn injury which did not require medical attention, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves the foot warmer sold exclusively with Sleep Number 360 smart beds (models i7 and i10) when combined with a FlexFit 3 adjustable base. They were sold at Sleep Number stores from April 2017 to August 2017.

Consumers should stop using and disable the foot warmer using instructions provided by the company. Sleep Number is directly contacting all known consumers to provide a free replacement and to schedule installation by an authorized technician.

